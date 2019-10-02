Look around Sioux Falls and you will see project after project. Construction is booming! And the forecast is for strong growth.

That's good news. The Sioux Falls metro area was the seventh-fastest growing construction job market in the country. But there is a downside. Finding workers.

The national spokesman for the Associated General Contractors of America Brian Turmail says, "As demand for construction grows here and in many other parts of the country, more firms are having a difficult time finding enough qualified workers."

And look at the current Sioux Falls market. Turmail reported that there are 10,600 people working in construction in the Sioux Falls area today.

In just last year this area say 1,110 new construction jobs.

Today’s report also found that firms are having difficulty filling positions because many older workers are retiring and too few young adults are considering high-paying careers in construction.