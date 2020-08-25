Sioux Falls Company Involved in COVID-19 Clinical Trials

A Sioux Falls company, a New York hospital, and cows are combining in the fight against COVID-19.

Syracuse.com is reporting that SAB Biotherapeutics of Sioux Falls, Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, and genetically-engineered cows have helped to create an antibody treatment, known as SAB-185.

The experimental treatment uses human antibodies produced from those modified bovines to create what researchers hope is a stronger, longer-lasting antibody.

The procedure has reached the clinical trial phase with the first human patient infused with SAB-185 in Syracuse, earlier this month.

Upstate infused a patient August 11 with antibodies from genetically-engineered cows that could potentially treat and prevent COVID-19. The patient, a participant in a new clinical trial at Upstate, was the first human to get the experimental treatment created

More subjects are being recruited for the trial. To be considered you must be between the ages of 18 and 60 and have no history of Coronavirus.

The trial is being partially funded by the federal government.

According to their website, SAB has received three awards currently totaling $72 million for its rapid response capability and development of its COVID-19 therapeutic candidate since March of 2020. That includes $35.6 million from the U.S. Department of Defense, $9.4 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and $27 million progressive and competitive, three-stage, multi-year contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop a novel Rapid Response Antibody Program.

The goal of the study according to the SBB website:

'If approved, a preventative therapeutic could be a critical asset in protecting front-line responders, mission-critical staff, and high-risk populations, such as the elderly and immune-compromised.'