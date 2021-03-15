Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank in Need of Donations

The demand for blood donations here in the Sioux Empire is on the rise. Type "O" blood in particular. Supplies of that type are especially low at this time.

As Dakota News Now reports, the primary reason for the shortage is due to emergencies.

Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, of the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank told Dakota News Now, “We are asking donors to schedule their donation at our blood drive events throughout the area and in our donor rooms this week to avoid a “full” critical shortage. Donating blood is an easy way to provide hope to local patients. A donation will only take 30 minutes and saves up to three local patients."

Versteeg strongly encourages residents here in the Sioux Empire to donate blood soon if you're able. Donating will help ensure there is plenty of blood on hand to help our families, friends, and neighbors.

The Blood Bank has set up a number of blood donation sites throughout the area during the month of March. You can see a complete list here.

In addition to the mobile sites, blood can be given at the Avera McKennan Donor Room here in Sioux Falls every Monday-Thursday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and on Friday's from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room is also open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM and again on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Both locations ask that you make a donation appointment in advance.

Remember that donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good general health.

Every donor must bring along an ID with them on the day of their donor appointment. It's recommended that every donor have something to eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood.

