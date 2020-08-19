Sioux Falls Coffee Shop Closes Due To COVID-19

The Coffea Roasteria has locations in Sioux Falls on Louise Avenue, downtown, at Dawley Farms, and at the Hotel On Phillips.

On Tuesday they posted on their Facebook page that they will be closing their Louise Avenue location due to COVID-19. The post stated:

"Dear Coffea Friends,

Unfortunately, we have had a positive case of COVID-19 at our Louise cafe. With health and safety as our main concern, this cafe will be temporarily closed while our team is tested and we plan for reopening. Throughout this pandemic, we’ve been following guidelines set by the CDC and Local Health Departments to create and maintain a safe and healthy environment. We’ll continue to do so as we work through this time.

Our Downtown, Dawley Farms, and Hotel On Phillips cafes are open, as they are unaffected. We’ll keep you informed of our reopening and hours of operation at the Louise Cafe. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at info@coffearoasterie.com. We appreciate your support and understanding more than you know!"