Furthering their proactive efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Sioux Falls, city officials have announced that they are closing more city-owned and run facilities. Public access will no longer be allowed at City Center and City Hall as of 12 noon, Thursday, March 19. Carnegie Town Hall will be closed except for public meetings.

Previously scheduled public meetings and bid letting planned for City Hall or City Center will be relocated to Carnegie Town Hall. Public access to Falls Community Health, the Law Enforcement Center, fire stations, public golf courses, and the Mayor’s Office at City Hall will remain open.

Additionally, today (March 19), during the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing, it was announced that police will not answer face-to-face for the following crimes: harassing phone calls, lost property, theft, vandalism, vehicle vandalism and thefts from vehicles.

They will accept reports online or by phone. Officers are also asking if anybody calls police to their residence and has COVID-19, they need to let the officers know. If a suspect is present or at least in the area, officers will respond.

For more information see the Official Website of the City of Sioux Falls.

Sources: City of Sioux Falls and Beth Warden-Dakota News Now

