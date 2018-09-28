Sioux Falls Close to Setting Rain Record in 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A meteorologist says Sioux Falls is close to setting a record for precipitation, marking one of the wettest years in the city's recorded history.

The Argus Leader reports that Sioux Falls has already seen 34.3 inches of rain through Wednesday. The city is approaching rain records of nearly 38.3 inches that fell in 2010.

Jeff Chapman is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. He says Sioux Falls will have a record year if the city sees normal precipitation for the rest of 2018.

The wet weather has caused trouble for businesses within the construction industry.

Jim Soukup of Soukup Construction says firms in the construction industry are behind schedule. Soukup says 2018 has been "as tough a year as you can get."

