Sioux Falls City Council To Consider COVID Mask Mandate

So far in October South Dakota continues to break records concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday the South Dakota Department of Health reported 538 New Cases cases of COVID-19, 11,061 Active Cases, 377 Currently Hospitalized, with the death toll at 375.

Many cities around the world have imposed a mask mandate in public places to help curb the spread of the virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a 'Strong Recommendation' that all people wear masks when traveling on airplanes, trains, buses, taxis, ride-sharing vehicles, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Just up I-29 in Fargo, ND Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney issued a mask mandate for the city because the positivity rate was as high as 25%. On Monday South Dakota reported 538 new positive cases out of 1,162 people tested giving the state a 46% positivity rate.

KELO TV is reporting that Sioux Falls City Councilor Curt Soehl will be bringing a mask mandate before the council for consideration. Soehl stated: “It does not restrict businesses, it does not restrict occupancy. And I encourage people to go about their business, to go Christmas shopping, to go out and go to a sporting event. But wear a mask. We have struggled in this community for months and months and months with asking people, with begging people, with even trying to shame them.”

Sioux Falls Mayor in a recent press conference urged everyone to “Wear a dang mask when you’re indoors, we’re not asking you to sign up for a draft here.” Sioux Falls city employees are required to wear masks.

You can contact your Sioux Falls city council with your input at Siouxfalls.org.