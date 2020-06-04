Sioux Falls City Council At-Large Race Not Over

After a lengthy count one Sioux Falls election result ends with a margin of only 110 votes. The At-Large race between incumbent City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly and Alex Jensen ended with Jensen receiving 13,640 votes to Stehly's 13,530.

According to South Dakota state law if any candidate lost by fewer than 2% cast is entitled to a recount. On Stehly's Facebook account she says she will seek a recount.

Dakota News Now reports that Stehly had been trailing Jensen since results started coming in Tuesday night and the gap between the two narrowed throughout the day Wednesday as more ballots were counted.

In the cities, other race voters chose incumbent Greg Neitzert to serve a second term by defeating Julian Beaudion.

Previous story Wednesday, June 3:

Sioux Falls voters turned out on Tuesday for the primary election casting votes for local and state lawmakers. The Sioux Falls City Council election results are still incomplete with only 79% reported, according to Dakota News Now.

Councilmember Greg Neitzert was leading Julian Beaudion with 1,426 votes. The city council race has Alex Jensen ahead of Theresa Stehly. Sioux Falls School Board races are another race yet to be decided with Cynthia Mickelson leading Sarah Stokke. Counting will resume at 10:00 AM Wednesday.

Voters chose the incumbents in the South Dakota congressional race. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds took 75% of the vote over Rep. Scyller Borglum. And Rep. Dusty Johnson had 76% of the vote to defeat Liz Marty May.

South Dakotans gave the nod to Joe Biden for the Presidential primary with 77% of the vote.