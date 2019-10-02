Sioux Falls City Council Abuzz Over Beekeeping

The Sioux Falls city council is 'abuzz' about allowing beekeeping with city limits.

KSFY TV reports City Councilors Theresa Stehly and Janet Brekke presented a rough draft to the council during an informational meeting. Beekeeping classes are offered in Sioux Falls, but there is currently no city ordinance that allows the hobby within the city limits.

Bees do sting and that has some councilors concerned. But beekeeper Tim Olsen said there is no reason to worry. "Much of the stinging can be managed," Olsen said. "Typically, as we teach in our beekeeping classes, the person most likely to be stung is the beekeeper, him or herself."

KSFY TV is reporting that the rough draft mentions several restrictions including a six-foot barrier, a $50 permit, and any hives must be at least 25 feet away from the nearest home. Only four colonies would be allowed per person and they need permission from neighbors.

Beekeeping is not a cheap hobby, according to Olsen, you have to purchase protective equipment, smokers, and the bees are $750 per colony.

Bee backers believe the benefits of city beekeeping are increased pollination, which means more vegetables, fruit, and vibrant flowers.

"Anything we can do to help facilitate their activity is going to be a plus," says Councilor Theresa Stehly. "From everything from our food to our air quality to the pollination of our beautiful flowers. So, we see it as a win-win for the quality of life in Sioux Falls."

The ordinance's first reading will happen in the next couple of weeks.

