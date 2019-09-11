According to The City of Sioux Falls Website:

"The City will be opening two tree-drop-off sites in town. The first is near the Street division campus, located at 1000 East Chambers Street. The second site is located just north of 12th Street and Lyons Boulevard. When dropping debris off at the Street division, please head all the way west to the dead end.

These locations will be open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. These sites are also on the Storm Event Map. Both sites will open today, Wednesday, September 11, and will remain open through the end of September."