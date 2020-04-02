Sioux Falls City and School Board Elections Postponed

It just another item on the long list of events that are being postponed or canceled. The combined City/School Board Election scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2020, is postponed to June.

The law, passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor on March 31, postpones any election in the state scheduled from April 14 through May 26 to any Tuesday in June. Rescheduled elections may be combined with the June Primary, subject to County Commission approval.

In the coming weeks, the Sioux Falls City Council will select a new date. Absentee voting, which is strongly encouraged by city officials continues until 5 PM on the day prior to the new election date.

You can find all the absentee voting information you need at the City of Sioux Falls Absentee Voting page.

Tom Greco, our City Clerk, and election official said, "The postponement is definitely a smart move that’s in the best interest of public health and safety along with protecting the integrity of the electoral process. I continue to urge voters to vote absentee by mail and ensure their voter registration is updated."

Voter registration forms will also be accepted up to 15 days prior to the new election date. You can check your current voter registration or download a Voter Registration Form, at the City of Sioux Falls Voter Registration page online.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

