Sioux Falls Cinco De Mayo Fiesta Time Coming Soon

Yes, Cinco de Mayo means "fifth of May". No, the Sioux Falls Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is not on the fifth of May. I'm not sure what the reason is, but I can assure you that when it does happen on Saturday, May 11, you're not going to care about the date, you'll just enjoy it!

The 12th Annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta sponsored by Wells Fargo will delight from 11 AM to 7 PM at Falls Park. Admission is free and the celebration will feature live music, dancing, a Kid's Zone with pinatas, inflatables and more.

You'll also find almost a dozen vendors serving a variety of luscious Latino foods, including, but not limited to, paella, tacos, tamales, fajitas, burritos, beans, and rice. There will also be plenty of beverages and even kettle corn and ice cream!

The 4th Annual Chihuahua Fashion show happens at 3:45 as those short cute little pups strut their stuff in outfits created by their owners to amuse and amaze. Enter your Chihuahua by filling out the online applications .

All proceeds from the sale of event t-shirts, raffle tickets, and other items support the Caminando Juntos ( walking together ), an outreach ministry of the Presentation Sisters which works with newly arrived Latino immigrants in the Sioux Falls area.

To volunteer or for more information call Jen Rothenbuehler at 605-271-0468.