Sioux Falls Christian Unveils School Plans for This Year

Many school districts right now are making plans for the Fall and trying to weigh the good with the bad in hopes of providing the best and safest education possible for students all over the country.

With the pandemic wreaking havoc on states throughout the United States, South Dakota has continued to not be the reality of the rest of the country.

Schools throughout the Sioux Empire are making their plans as well and Sioux Falls Christian is the latest to do so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sioux Falls Christian will have in-person classes and will be following guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks where practical and feasible.

According to Keloland, the masks will be required where social distancing isn't possible and any activities outside the classroom, they will be recommended.

This follows other schools like West Central, Brandon, and others making decisions about the Fall over the last week.

For more information on Sioux Falls Christian Schools, you can visit their website and if you would like to get more information on their roadmap back to school, you can click here.