Sioux Falls Christian Football Coach Jake Pettengill Resigns

Jake Pettengill helped turn the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers football program into two-time state champions. Now the head coach is stepping aside.

Brian Haenchen of the Argus Leader got the scoop that Pettengill has decided to resign from his head football coaching position at Sioux Falls Christian. Sources have told us that the move is being made by Pettengill so he can spend more time with family while balancing his administrative role of being Sioux Falls Christian's Dean of Students.

Pettengill helped turn around the young Sioux Falls Christian program into a perennial state championship contender. During his first year as head coach in 2012, the Chargers finished just 1-7. The team continued to get better year after year, and that led to the team winning two consecutive Class 11B championships in 2017 and 2018.

Sioux Falls Christian will begin a search for a head coach as soon as they can. The Chargers will open the 2019 season in August out in Pine Ridge.