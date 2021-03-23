Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A Location Will Begin Construction In April

The long-awaited Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A location is finally breaking ground this spring!

According to Dakota News Now, we can look forward to the official groundbreaking during the month of April in 2021.

"The project manager of Buffalo Construction, Clinton Fraley, posted on his LinkedIn account Monday (March 22) with an update about the Chick-fil-A in Sioux Falls. Buffalo Construction, Inc. is a commercial construction company based out of Louisville, KY. This company will be in charge of the Chick-fil-A build in Sioux Falls"- Dakota News Now.

Mr. Fraley stated that he plans to include local Sioux Empire subcontractors to help finish the Chick-fil-A restaurant build.

The mayor of Sioux Falls, Paul TenHaken, previously made an announcement that a Chick-fil-A was coming to Sioux Falls back in March of 2020.

And we all know what happened during that month last year; hence why it has taken longer to get the project back on track for construction.

Within 2021, Chick-fil-A hopes to open more than 20 locations by the end of this year according to Buffalo Construction.

“This curb in, (a) pad-ready site should be a quick build as the walls will come to pre-fabricated!” Fraley wrote in a post on his LinkedIn page.

The Sioux Falls Chick-fil-A location will be next to the Chipotle at Empire Place, on 41st Street in front of the Empire Mall.

Source: Dakota News Now