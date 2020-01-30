Sioux Falls Chase Down Robbery Suspect

Dakota News Now (with permission)

During the late evening hours of Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police were led on a high-speed chase through the city attempting stop a robbery suspect.

According to Dakota News Now, the robbery occurred around 11:30 PM near W. 33rd Street and S. Duluth Avenue. When police officers arrived on the scene they found an 18-year old victim with minor injuries.

In the report from Dakota News Now, authorities say the robbery suspect struck the victim with a gun, stole his pickup, and drove off. After a crash near 27th Street and Norton Avenue police apprehended 34-year-old Benjamin Swalley who faces multiple charges including grand theft and assault. Plus, 34-year-old Janelle Nelson was also arrested along with Swalley. Nelson is facing several drug charges.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Crime, High Speed Chase, Robbery, sioux falls police
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top