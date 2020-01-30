Sioux Falls Chase Down Robbery Suspect

During the late evening hours of Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police were led on a high-speed chase through the city attempting stop a robbery suspect.

According to Dakota News Now, the robbery occurred around 11:30 PM near W. 33rd Street and S. Duluth Avenue. When police officers arrived on the scene they found an 18-year old victim with minor injuries.

In the report from Dakota News Now, authorities say the robbery suspect struck the victim with a gun, stole his pickup, and drove off. After a crash near 27th Street and Norton Avenue police apprehended 34-year-old Benjamin Swalley who faces multiple charges including grand theft and assault. Plus, 34-year-old Janelle Nelson was also arrested along with Swalley. Nelson is facing several drug charges.

