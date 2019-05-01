Sioux Falls Celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week
Last year, for the ninth year-in-a-row, the South Dakota tourism industry grew, exponentially. Visitors to our state in 2018 spent a record $3.98 billion, (with a b!) which was up 2.5% from the year before. Tourism employs around 55,000 South Dakotans and without the state and local tax revenue it brings in, each household would be paying around $865 more in taxes every year!
Here in Sioux Falls, we had just under 2 million visitors last year. The Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) estimates the economic benefit to our fair city was close to $500 million. To celebrate that impact and ensure that it continues, every year the CVB sponsors a number of events around the city.
They've already handed out tons of Sioux Falls t-shirts at visitor sites all over the city, the visitor industry luncheon (for which you can still purchase tickets) is coming up on May 14, with featured speaker Daymond John, (from ABC's Shark Tank) and last but not least you can take a Sioux Falls Personality Quiz online.
I took it and it hit the nail on the head, plus it gives you great ideas about things to do around the city, which in my opinion, is a great way to celebrate Travel and Tourism Week!
Sources: Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, U.S. Travel, Travel South Dakota