Sioux Falls Celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

Last year, for the ninth year-in-a-row, the South Dakota tourism industry grew, exponentially. Visitors to our state in 2018 spent a record $3.98 billion, (with a b!) which was up 2.5% from the year before. Tourism employs around 55,000 South Dakotans and without the state and local tax revenue it brings in, each household would be paying around $865 more in taxes every year!

Here in Sioux Falls, we had just under 2 million visitors last year. The Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) estimates the economic benefit to our fair city was close to $500 million. To celebrate that impact and ensure that it continues, every year the CVB sponsors a number of events around the city.

They've already handed out tons of Sioux Falls t-shirts at visitor sites all over the city, the visitor industry luncheon (for which you can still purchase tickets ) is coming up on May 14, with featured speaker Daymond John, (from ABC's Shark Tank) and last but not least you can take a Sioux Falls Personality Quiz online .

I took it and it hit the nail on the head, plus it gives you great ideas about things to do around the city, which in my opinion, is a great way to celebrate Travel and Tourism Week!

