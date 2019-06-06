Sioux Falls Celebrates Completion of Levitt Shell

The Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls near Falls Park is officially open for business.

City leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, (June 5) to mark the completion of the outdoor entertainment facility.

KSFY TV is reporting that plans for the Levitt Shell date all the way back to 2017. That's when the first designs were unveiled showcasing an outdoor music venue that would offer thousands of residents here in the Sioux Empire the opportunity to enjoy outdoor concerts for free.

The dream of the Levitt is to provide a gathering space in Falls Park that will strengthen our community through the power of free, live, outdoor music.

That dream comes to fruition on Friday night, (June 14) when gospel and blues singer Ruthie Foster christens the Levitt stage.

According to KSFY, the Levitt Shell plans to host 30 free concerts during the 2019 season, with even more shows planned in subsequent years.

You can take a look at the 2019 entertainment schedule planned for the Levitt Shell here .

Source: KSFY TV