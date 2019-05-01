Sioux Falls Catholic Schools Announce Name Change

In a big announcement on Wednesday (May 1) Sioux Falls Catholic Schools changed their name to Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools.

In an effort to see if people across the state recognize the offerings of Sioux Falls Catholic Schools and if they realize it is more than just a Sioux Falls school system, the SFCS organizing committee conducted focus groups and meetings to study the brand power of their current name.

It was then decided to change the name to Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools.

BOCS Facebook

The newly named Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools includes O'Gorman High School, O'Gorman Junior High, Christ The King, Holy Spirit, St. Lambert, St. Mary, St. Michael, and St. Katharine Drexel.

On the Sioux Falls Catholic Schools website they state: “Catholic Schools have been serving families in the Sioux Falls area for more than 100 years. In 1991, Sioux Falls Catholic Schools (SFCS) was formed. The consolidation of schools was an effort to assure the strengthening of our Catholic schools and their strong existence far into the future. We are proud to be celebrating 28 years as a PK-12 school system!”

