Sioux Falls Car Dealer Hosting a Drive-Thru Haunted House Tonight

Here we are, it's finally Halloween weekend, and thanks to COVID-19, it's probably one of the scariest Halloween holidays in history. Thanks a bunch, Rona!

Some parent's comfort levels with letting their kids going trick-or-treating are not that high right now due to the pandemic.

If you're having reservations yourself, here is a safe and fun alternative that will still allow your kids to experience a little Halloween fun and score a few Reese's, Snickers, and Butterfinger bars in the process.

Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls is hosting a drive-thru haunted house tonight (October 30) from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at their Minnesota Avenue location.

According to Dakota News Now, the spooky sales crew from Schulte Subaru says they will have plenty of candy to hand out to all the ghosts, ghouls, and goblins, that show up. Actually, they're encouraging all kiddos to come in their Halloween costumes.

Schulte Subaru told Dakota News Now, “We’ve been working on it together actually as a dealership team for a couple of weeks now. A lot of preparation going into it, we have a lot of candy we are going to hand out. We apologize to all the dentists and orthodontists out there, but it’s going to be fun. Yeah, it’s the whole dealership team together.”

If you're thinking about checking it out, the Schulte Subaru team asks that you please use the 85th Street entrance and not Minnesota Avenue.

