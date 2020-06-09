Sioux Falls Canaries Still Waiting for their Season to Start

It has been a long spring for many sports teams including the Sioux Falls Canaries who have not been able to play a game so far this year.

The Sioux Falls Canaries are still waiting for the OK from the American Association to begin their 2020 season after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed their start.

The American Association postponed their season back on April 21 with the intention of starting the season in July.

There has been no update from the American Association on their website, but teams within the league including the Canaries are hopeful that the timeline will stay intact and they will be able to play ball in July.

When asked if there were any specific timelines set for return, Sioux Falls Canaries GM Duell Higbe said "Nothing definitive but likely the first week of July. Should have an exact start date and details within the next week."

The target date for a restart league-wide is early July which would include an 80 game regular season which would conclude in late September.

It is essential that fans are allowed to attend games or the American Association may as well not start at all.

This isn't Major League Baseball where 40% or so of the total revenue comes from TV deals.

In minor league baseball especially in the Independent League, the teams rely heavily on the gate revenue to operate their business and it seems like we are trending in a direction where fans will be allowed.

We all know the players are ready to go and hopefully, the fans of Sioux Falls will get their chance sooner rather than later to head out to the Birdcage and watch some Canaries baseball this summer.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Canaries, you can visit their website for ticket information as well as rosters and updates on a return to play.