Sioux Falls Canaries Season Gets OK to Start with Fans in July

The Sioux Falls Canaries will be playing baseball this summer and fans will be allowed to attend.

The Canaries made the announcement on Friday that baseball will be back at the birdcage with some tweaks to the season and the number of teams.

Back in April, the American Association decided to postpone the start of their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obviously, since the pandemic is still ongoing, there will be new safety protocols in place in order to help combat the spread of the virus at games with sanitation measures, social distancing practices, and more.

There will be a truncated spring training that will start on June 25 and the complete American Association schedule will be released on Monday, June 15.

The Sioux Falls Canaries play their home games at the Sioux Falls Stadium right next to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

For more information on the schedule, the roster, and tickets for games this season, visit the Sioux Falls Canaries website.

