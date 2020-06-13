Sioux Falls Canaries Season Gets OK to Start with Fans in July
The Sioux Falls Canaries will be playing baseball this summer and fans will be allowed to attend.
The Canaries made the announcement on Friday that baseball will be back at the birdcage with some tweaks to the season and the number of teams.
Back in April, the American Association decided to postpone the start of their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Obviously, since the pandemic is still ongoing, there will be new safety protocols in place in order to help combat the spread of the virus at games with sanitation measures, social distancing practices, and more.
There will be a truncated spring training that will start on June 25 and the complete American Association schedule will be released on Monday, June 15.
The Sioux Falls Canaries play their home games at the Sioux Falls Stadium right next to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
For more information on the schedule, the roster, and tickets for games this season, visit the Sioux Falls Canaries website.
Here is the complete release from the Sioux Falls Canaries on their plans for the 2020 season.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Sioux Falls Canaries Baseball Club are excited to announce they will participate in the 2020 season in the American Association. The Birds and the American Association made the announcement on Friday.
The season will begin on July 3rd and feature six-teams with games being played at the Birdcage in front of fans. The six-team, 60-game season, will take place at three "hub" cities: Sioux Falls, Fargo and Milwaukee. The Canaries and St. Paul Saints will play their home games in Sioux Falls while the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Winnipeg Goldeyes will play in Fargo, and the Chicago Dogs and Milwaukee Milkmen will play in Milwaukee.
Under this system, 42 of the Birds' 60 games will take place at the Birdcage in 2020. This includes 12 "road" games against St. Paul. The remaining 18 games will be played in Fargo and Milwaukee.
The full schedule for the six-team league, along with ticket information for home games at the Birdcage, will be announced on Monday. The regular season will run through September 10, with a five-game American Association Finals to follow between the top two teams in the league.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring baseball into the Birdcage this summer,” stated Canaries managing partner and co-owner, Tom Garrity. “We have been working closely with the City of Sioux Falls to ensure we can provide a safe environment for our fans to enjoy our games. We are excited to give people of the Sioux Empire something fun and safe to attend this summer.”
The Canaries, in conjunction with the other two host teams, will release a detailed COVID-19 Readiness Plan outlining details of stadium sanitation, social distancing and other safe practices that fans can expect to see at the Birdcage this season.
“We are very happy to be able to return professional baseball to our fans, albeit in a different fashion than usual,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “We look forward to opening up our season on July 3 for a summer of high-level professional baseball and bringing America’s Pastime back to the fans.”
A shortened league spring training will start June 25. The league plans to conduct a draft of players from non-participating clubs to allow the best possible talent available to play this season.
The Canaries promotional schedule and concession information will be released at a later date.
