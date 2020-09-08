The Sioux Falls Canaries had a great start to the truncated season but it was a roller coaster ride from there.

When that ride comes to an end this week with the regular season concluding, the Sioux Falls Canaries find themselves back in the postseason.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will play for the American Association Championship for the first time in 12 years.

Here is the schedule for the Championship Series from the Canaries home site.

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FINALS SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 12 Game 1 @ #1 Seed

Sunday, Sept. 13 Game 2 @ #1 Seed

Monday, Sept. 14 Travel Day

Tuesday, Sept. 15 Game 3 @ #2 Seed

Wednesday, Sept. 16 Game 4 @ #2 Seed

Thursday, Sept. 17 Game 5 @ #2 Seed (if necessary)

Friday, Sept. 18 Game 6 @ #1 Seed (if necessary)

Saturday, Sept. 19 Game 7 @ #1 Seed (if necessary)

The American Association regular season will end on Thursday with the Championship series beginning on Saturday.

Back in 2008 when the Canaries last played for the American Association title, they defeated Grand Prairie 3-1 in the best of five series.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Canaries or to get tickets for the postseason, you can visit their website.