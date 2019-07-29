Sioux Falls Canaries Pitcher Headed to AAA

The Sioux Falls Canaries got off to a hot start and have had ups and downs throughout the season.

One constant all year has been the play of Canaries pitcher Taylor Hill.

Hill has now been rewarded with a trip up the ranks to AAA.

He has signed with Los Generales de Durango of the Mexican AAA League.

Hill became the sixth player over the last calendar year to either get their contract purchased by a MLB or Mexican League team.

During the year, Hill had a 2.52 ERA which was the best in American Association to this point and was a member of the All Star team.

He has previous MLB experience with the Washington Nationals in 2014 and 2015.