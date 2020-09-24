Sioux Falls Canaries Now Affiliated with Major League Baseball

The Sioux Falls Canaries are now affiliated with Major League Baseball after an announcement from the league on Thursday.

Major League Baseball has announced both the American Association and the Frontier League are now both designated as partner leagues.

The Canaries described the relationship as follows in their release on Thursday.

As Partner Leagues, the Frontier League and the American Association will collaborate with MLB on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

This doesn't mean that the Canaries will have a direct affiliation with a specific MLB club as per the A, AA, and AAA systems but after the announcement prior to COVID-19 that some minor league organizations would be eliminated, this means more MLB prospects could dawn a Canaries jersey at some point.

According to the same release, Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Economics & Operations, said: “We welcome the American Association and Frontier Leagues as Partner Leagues, and look forward to working with them toward our shared goal of expanding the geographic reach of baseball.”

This summer, we already saw more players with MLB experience in the American Association with no MLB minor league games going on because of the pandemic.

The Canaries are fresh off an appearance in the American Association championship where they fell short to Milwaukee.

Add in the success of 2020 and this news of affiliation with Major League Baseball as part of the partner league program, there is more excitement around the Canaries than ever before.

In addition to the American Association and the Frontier League being added as partner leagues, Major League Baseball also announced earlier this week that the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball would have the same designation.

For more information about the Sioux Falls Canaries and for future news on the organization, you can visit their website.