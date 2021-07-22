Sioux Falls Canaries’ Mike Hart Lands on SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

A little bit of recognition has been given to Mike Hart of the Sioux Falls Canaries as he appeared on the SportsCenter Top 10 for an amazing catch.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, the outfielder jumped against the wall and made an incredible catch. The catch was also highlighted by Canaries broadcaster Joey Zanaboni, who was given props by SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett for his non-traditional call of the play.

The Canaries would go on to defeat Sioux City 2-1 on Wednesday night. The birds are now 23-34 on the season and sit fifth of the South Division of the American Association. As for Hart, he is currently batting .265 this season with 40 hits, 38 runs, 26 RBIs, and six home runs.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls will continue this current six-game homestand as they host Sioux City again on Thursday night. The Lincoln Saltdogs will then come to town for a three-game series that will be played Friday through Sunday. Fans that attend the next four games will be treated to different promotions like TikTok/Neon Night, Christmas in July, Beer/Hawkeye Fest, and the Kid Olympics.

More information about all of the promotions and upcoming games for the Sioux Falls Canaries can be found through the Sioux Falls Canaries website.

Hopefully, we will see a couple of more SportsCenter top plays over the next couple of days. Congratulations to Hart and Zanaboni for the combination that notched them fourth on the coveted list.