Sioux Falls Canaries Have Free Tickets for Kids This Week

The Sioux Falls Canaries are playing some fun baseball and it has been great to see crowds at the Birdcage so far this season.

Combining the game night promos, the baseball on the field, and some of the upgrades at the Sioux Falls Stadium, it has become a great family outing for many.

This week the Canaries will offer a great promotion for the youngsters in the community to get out and enjoy some baseball.

Get our free mobile app

Thursday will be their "Early Fathers Day" promotion and Dad's can compete in the "Dad Bod" contest for prizes.

According to the Canaries, "All fathers who attend the game will enjoy the Canaries' present of FREE TICKETS TO KIDS WHO ARE 12 AND UNDER!"

I love this move from the Canaries to give back to the kids and celebrate the Dad's in the 605.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Canaries, their roster, ticket details, and future schedule, you can visit the team website.