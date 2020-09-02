The Sioux Falls Canaries have had a fun Summer playing some really good baseball that may have surprised some fans.

That success has allowed them to be in the hunt down the stretch and this weekend will be a big series for the Canaries.

Not only will it be a big weekend on the field, it is a big weekend at the Sioux Falls Stadium as Friday night the Canaries will celebrate PRIDE Night and have their Friday Night Fireworks as well as a jersey raffle.

Here is the release from the organization about the festivities on Friday night.

LGBTQ+ Community, we support YOU!

We're excited for Sioux Falls Pride Night at the Birdcage on Friday September 4 at 7:05 p.m.

No pride parade this year? No problem! We've got all kinds of fun planned, including a jersey raffle and Friday Fireworks after the game.

Activities during the event will include the unveiling of the new Sioux Falls Pride president, who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, a drag performance by local artist Alassandra Jacobs, and a compelling speech from local LGBTQ2S+ activist Holli Finch.

In addition to PRIDE Night, the traditional Friday Night Fireworks will take place after the game is over.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 as the Sioux Falls Canaries will host the Chicago Dogs.

The Canaries are currently in second place in the American Association and are looking up at the Milwaukee Milkmen.

For more information on PRIDE Night, tickets and the upcoming schedule for the Sioux Falls Canaries, you can visit their website.