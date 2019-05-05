Sioux Falls Canaries Begin Spring Training Schedule

The Sioux Falls Canaries will play two spring training games at Sioux Falls stadium that will be free to attend, and four other games in other South Dakota towns.

Sioux Falls starts its spring training schedule tonight (May 5) as the team hosts Sioux City in Huron at 6:00 PM. The two teams will continue to play against each other on Monday (May 6) in Yankton, Thursday (May 9) in Vermillion, and Saturday (May 11) in Moville, Iowa.

The Canaries will play two games at Sioux Falls Stadium that will be free and open to the public to attend. The Canaries will take on Lincoln on Monday, May 13 and then Fargo on Tuesday, May 14.

Sioux Falls Canaries Spring Training Schedule:

Sunday, May 5th @ Huron, SD vs. Sioux City, 6:00 PM

Monday, May 6th @ Yankton, SD vs. Sioux City, 6:00 PM

Thursday, May 9th @ Vermillion, SD vs. Sioux City, 6:00 PM

Saturday, May 11th @ Moville, IA vs. Sioux City, 5:00 PM

Monday, May 13th @ Sioux Falls Stadium vs. Lincoln, 3:00 PM

Tuesday, May 14th @ Sioux Falls Stadium vs. Fargo, 5:00 PM

This will be the first time that fans will be able to see the Canaries in the month of May. The team will open the regular season on the road for two weeks from May 16-30 before finally opening at home on May 31. The full Canaries schedule can be found here .