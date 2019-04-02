Sioux Falls Canaries Add to Outfield Roster

Bring on the bats and pine tar, grab a beer and a bag of peanuts and if you only remember one thing - bring your glove! Baseball is about to return with the Sioux Falls Canaries .

According to the Canaries, its roster has beefed up with the addition of two outfielders. Free agent Clint Coulter comes in from Triple-A Colorado Springs. And Kevin Taylor who has spent time guarding first base spent the past three seasons in the New York Mets organization.

Coulter was a top prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization and picked 27th overall out of high school in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Brewers.

For Taylor he was a late-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2011.

The Sioux Falls Canaries open their 2019 season May 16 on the road. Their home opener is scheduled for May 31 against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.