Sioux Falls Business Support Resources

Our economy here in Sioux Falls has been thriving for so long that it is hard to imagine anything else. But imagine we must as we move deeper into the uncharted territory that is the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, in this part of the world, optimism is one of the weapons business owners must have in their arsenal, the minute they decide to jump into the economic fray. In that regard, nothing has changed here.

Pride also plays a huge part here in Sioux Falls. We're proud of the city we have, the purring of its economic engine makes us all look good. And we'd like to keep it that way. That is the explanation for the continued support of stores and restaurants which can no longer serve customers in the ways they have previously.

Additionally, Sioux Falls business owners have many avenues of assistance they can access. The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship has put together a large collection of support resources and information at Startup Sioux Falls.

This includes info about Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance loans, or Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). According to SBA District Director for South Dakota, Jaime Wood, these loans are "an infusion of capital that basically acts as a band-aid to allow small businesses to stay afloat".

You can also find out about the Facebook Small Business Grants program which will begin accepting applications in the next few weeks.

Plus, there is advice on preparing for the impact of COVID-19 on businesses in terms of staffing, cashflow, and much more.

For more information see Startup Sioux Falls online and follow Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship on Facebook.

If business owners have any questions about SBA loans at this time they can get more information here.

