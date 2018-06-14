Sioux Falls Business Pass Latest Alcohol Compliance Check

It was a good day Monday (June 11) for an alcohol compliance check. The Sioux Falls Police Department checked 23 off-sale businesses in southwest Sioux Falls that day and they all passed.

In April 2018 the Sioux Falls Police Department reported that two businesses in the northwest area of the city failed compliance checks and sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21. During a compliance check in February of this year, a clerk at one business in central Sioux Falls failed and sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

In all those instances the clerks were issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18 to 20 years-old and given a court date.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says that it will continue to conduct random alcohol compliance checks in an effort to protect the young people of the community,

Source: City of Sioux Falls

