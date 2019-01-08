If you are planning on stopping into a local Burger King location in Sioux Falls, you might want to bring small amounts of cash. That's because the restaurant chain is planning on cracking down on counterfeit bills.

According to Keloland, they are no longer accepting $50 and $100 bills which have been reported as being the most counterfeited. Burger King locations in Iowa and Minnesota have started doing this as well.

Mike Leslie, Regional Director of Operations told Keloland, "The guests have been really good with it. The increase in the use of debit cards and credit cards and paying by phone really minimize that."

Real bills have a watermark strip that you can see if you hold it up to the light.

The new rule for the Sioux Falls locations went into effect on January 1, 2019.