Sioux Falls Building Permits Record Breaking in 2018

BOOM! When you hear the talk about a city that's exploding you only have to look as far as out your window here in Sioux Falls. This city continues to see steady growth in so many areas. And for the construction business it was another outstanding year.

The city of Sioux Falls experienced its sixth straight year of record breaking construction activity in 2018. The construction valuation for building permits issued by Building Services in 2018 reached $786,599,655 for the year, an increase of 6.39 percent from 2017.

“Sioux Falls continues to thrive and grow as you can see from another record year of growth,” says Mike Cooper, City of Sioux Falls Director and Planning and Development Services.

Some of the larger projects included the new Avera on Louise Specialty Campus, the Minnehaha County Jail addition, Citi Banks new location in southwest Sioux Falls and the downtown area seeing Cascade Lofts and Village on the River.

Here's a rundown of those record breaking numbers:

Housing construction continued to grow in 2018 for working families. There were 672 new single-family dwellings permitted in 2018, 403 town house dwelling units permitted, and 945 new multifamily dwelling units permitted.

In 2018 there were 128 building permits issued for new commercial buildings which consisted of 45 new apartment buildings and 83 building permits issued for all other new commercial buildings. The total construction valuation for new commercial buildings in 2018 was $302.2 million.

For 2018, the remaining new commercial buildings included $19.2 million for manufacturing, $93.7 million for office, educational, and institutional occupancies; and $96.7 million for all other commercial buildings.