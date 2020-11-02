Sioux Falls Blood Bank in Need of Type A and O Donors

The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank really needs to beef up its supply of type A and O blood right now in the wake of heavy usage throughout the community and the limitations being placed on the number of donations allowed per hour due to the COVID pandemic.

The blood bank is calling on type A and O donors to come forward at this time to help increase the blood supply here in the Sioux Empire.

As Dakota News Now reports, blood is the essential foundation for our medical community. Being able to treat critically ill patients and emergency cases hinges on having a strong blood supply on hand for local hospitals.

According to Dakota News Now, residents can can safely donate every 56 days, and every blood donation made here in the Sioux Empire with Community Blood Bank will stay in the Sioux Falls area to be used to help local patients.

Ken Versteeg, the Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank told Dakota News Now, “This is the fourth straight week we are fighting drastically low blood supplies in our community. We are seeing a large number of patients requiring blood for surgeries. The call for blood donors with either O or A blood types continues. Please remember we encourage first time donors, as well as those that haven’t donate in a while, to schedule an appointment to give blood as well. It will take many community members to support the local blood supply to get us through this serious situation.”

There are several area blood drives scheduled throughout the month of November. You can make a donor appointment for one of those or schedule a donation appointment anytime in the donor room at Sanford USD Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital, and University Medical Center.

Get all the details and more information here.

Source: Dakota News Now