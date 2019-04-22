Sioux Falls Bike Trail Reconstruction Begins

Weather permitting the Sioux Falls Bike Trail on the south side of the Big Sioux River from Cherry Rock Park through River Boulevard Greenway Park, and Beadle Greenway Park will be closed beginning today Monday, April 22 for reconstruction of the trail and railroad crossing improvements.

Pretty sure that I'm not the only one when I ask, "Is our bike trail ever going to be 100% open?" After living here since 1989 I don't recall the scenic loop around the city has ever been complete or without any detours or construction.

For this project bicycle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured through Cherry Rock Park and Beadle Greenway Park on the north side of the Big Sioux River along the main bike trail loop.

All work is expected to be substantially complete and the trail reopened by the end of the summer, pending favorable weather conditions.