Sioux Falls Bike to Work Breakfast
Lots of people ride their bikes to work. Maybe not lots, but there are more people than you think who ride their bike instead of driving a car. Some even do it even when the weather really blows.
If you are ride-to-work-curious there is an event on Wednesday morning, August 8, to help you nudge yourself closer to doing it. The Bike to Work Breakfast is a monthly event hosted by the Falls Area Bicyclists to help fill in the blanks if you want to ride to work.
A year-round bicyclist will be there to answer questions from 6:30 A.M until 7:30 A.M. You can also have yourself some breakfast!
The meetup will be at Myer's Deli & More in the CNA building downtown. It's also for people who already ride to work to hang out and chat with others who do the same thing every day.
I rode my bike to work a couple of times. It's not a long ride at all, but when you already get up at 4:30 in the morning, getting up at 4:00 just doesn't sound like fun.
