Sioux Falls Bike Heist Nets At Least a Dozen Dirt Bikes

Sioux Falls police say that 'at least a dozen' dirt bikes were stolen from a storage unit. Police say the bikes are each worth thousands of dollars.

The bike heist took place at a storage unit in the area of Marion Road and Bluebird Avenue area sometime between Saturday and Monday, Dakota News Now reports.

Lt. Adam Petersen of the Sioux Falls Police Department didn't give an exact number of bikes, but he estimates anywhere between 12 and 15 bikes were taken. Petersen says each bike is worth around $2,500.

Police didn't disclose if there were any suspects in the case. If someone has details about this robbery, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously online, through the P3 Tips Mobile App or by calling 367-7007.