Sioux Falls’ Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters [PHOTOS]

The word 'ugly' is perhaps one of the most hurtful, and lately, overused words in the English language. But as we get ready to close the book on this year, I've come to the conclusion that 'ugly' is perhaps one of the most appropriate descriptions for 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned much of this year into a house of horrors and it is now wreaking havoc on our Christmas plans as well.

So many of the opportunities to get together with family, friends, and co-workers have been shuttered in 2020 and along with them the chance to do something so many of us look forward to doing this time of the year - busting out our ugly Christmas sweaters.

If you're still looking for one to wear to the office or maybe on that next Zoom call, I found a pretty decent selection in Sioux Falls at both Lewis and Target.

