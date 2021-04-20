Sioux Falls Beer Made With Water Dipped From Big Sioux River

Remember the Hamm's Beer tv commercial that used the tagline “from the land of the sky blue waters”? Hamms was boasting about using clear, clean Minnesota lake water to brew their brew.

How would you feel about drinking a beer made with water dipped from the Sioux Falls Big Sioux River?

Remedy Brewing at 401 E 8th St here in Sioux Falls has partnered with The Friends of the Big Sioux River to help bring awareness to the need to preserve and clean up the cities namesake waterway.

Remedy Brewing posted that along with the Friends of the Big Sioux River they “pulled actual surface water from the Big Sioux River and then ran it through a complete reverse osmosis sanitation, filtration, and sterilization process to get it ready to brew a delicious Kolsch-style Ale. We pumped over 300 gallons of surface water to make 120 gallons of clean, drinkable water perfect for brewing a tasty Kolsch.”

You can try the BIG SIOUX BREW this Saturday, April 24th at Remedy from 12 to 4 pm and find out more about the entire process. You'll also see the real-world impacts that our waterways have on our economy and learn what you can do to keep our water clean. And of course, grab a pint or two.

Also, you will have the chance to win a brand new canoe with two paddles! They will be raffling off an Old Town Saranac 146 XT Canoe customed-wrapped with their exclusive beer label.

With every raffle entry, you also help Friends of the Big Sioux River work toward their mission of a cleaner, healthier river!