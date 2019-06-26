Sioux Falls Based DAR Foundation Distributes Grants

According to a release by Rob Swenson, the Mary Chilton DAR Foundation in Sioux Falls has awarded more than $49,000 in grants for historic and educational purposes in South Dakota during May and June. Recipients of major grants included the Sioux Falls History Club, Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation and Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village Preservation Society.

The DAR Foundation awards grants in three categories:

Regular Grants-$1,000 to $15,000

Mini-Grants-for up to $1,000

Schoolroom Grants-up to $500

Others receiving grants are the South Dakota Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Washington Pavilion of Arts and Sciences, Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation, Rural School Historical Society and the Sioux Falls History Club.

Mini grants were given out to Harmony South Dakota and Friends of the W. H. Over Museum.

The Daughters of the American Revolution organization is for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States' efforts towards independence. A non-profit group, they promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.