Sioux Falls Bar Will Host Taco Festival in August

Over the years, Sioux Falls has welcomed food events celebrating everything from burgers to pork to cheese, and even ice cream.

And now tacos are getting their due.

Bigs Bar on West 12th Street is hosting the Sioux Falls Taco Festival, Saturday, August 28 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Get our free mobile app

Organizers say the event will feature the taco stylings of 10 different Sioux Falls restaurants, alongside bars and beverage stations that will be serving up margaritas, tequila shots, beer, water, and soft drinks.

Tickets are on sale now and run $10.00 (plus fees) for ages 13 and up. Kids 12 and under are free.

There are also VIP tickets available for $35.00 (plus fees).