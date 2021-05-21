Sioux Falls Bar Named one of South Dakota’s Best

When it comes to bars, everyone has their favorite.

One survey set out to find the very best bars in the Mount Rushmore state and a Sioux Falls establishment, which recently re-opened made the list.

Over at Best Things SD, you can find its list of South Dakota's ten best bars:

Independent Ale House, Rapid City Blind Lion, Rapid City Hydra Beer Company, Sioux Falls (Now Lupulin Brewing Company) Monk's Ale House, Sioux Falls The Icehouse, Yankton Sick N Twisted Brewing, Hill City Full Throttle Saloon, Sturgis Moonshine Gulch Saloon, Rochford Dakota Shivers Brewing, Lead Splash J Saloon, Piedmont

As you can see, Sioux Falls cracked the top ten twice, with Hydra Beer Company (Now Lupulin Brewing Company) coming in at number 3 and Monk's Ale House at number 4, respectfully.

I recently caught up with Kelby Beste, a manager at Monk's, who talked about the bar's new ownership and some of the updates that have been made recently, like the new kitchen in January.

As with many other businesses, Monk's is finally hitting its stride, after a stressful 2020. The Sioux Falls mainstay, which originally opened in 2007, shut down for a number of months last year due to the pandemic.

With its re-opening in August of last year and a change in ownership, Monk's Ale House has a new identity, according to its website, as the destination for craft beer lovers.

Beste mentioned that their tap selection is one of the big draws for the establishment. He also pointed out that the atmosphere at Monk's is one-of-a-kind, and that the clientele is what makes it such a special place.

Now that restrictions are being lifted and people are getting out more, make a point to head over to your favorite local watering hole and help bring back the economy, one pint at a time.

