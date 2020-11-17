Sioux Falls Bank To Giveaway 700 Free Turkeys

Thanksgiving is coming up next week and who couldn't use a free turkey?

Reliebank is planning on giving away a total of 700 of them! Oh...and you don't have to be a customer to get one.

Reliebank announced on their Facebook page that … “2020 is a very proud year for us as we celebrate 100 years in business! In honor of 100 years, we want to give away 100 turkeys. Each of our bank locations will be giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to those in the community.”

Reliabank Facebook

The turkey giveaways will be on Friday, November 20th from 1-3 pm at:

Estelline Reliabank

211 N Main Street

Estelline, SD

211 N Main Street Estelline, SD Hayti Reliabank

117 Main Avenue

Hayti, SD

117 Main Avenue Hayti, SD Hazel Reliabank

11 West William

Hazel, SD

The turkey giveaway will continue on Saturday, November 21st from 12:30-1:30 pm at:

Watertown Reliabank

1401 4th Street NE

Watertown, SD

1401 4th Street NE Watertown, SD Watertown Reliabank

830 10th St SW

Watertown, SD

830 10th St SW Watertown, SD Hartford Reliabank

304 W Hwy 38, Suite 142

Hartford, SD

304 W Hwy 38, Suite 142 Hartford, SD Sioux Falls Reliabank

608 W 86th Street

Sioux Falls, SD

608 W 86th Street Sioux Falls, SD Tea Reliabank

720 Kevin drive

Tea, SD

Reliabank celebrating 100 year anniversary by giving away 700 turkeys! That is just Turkeyrific!