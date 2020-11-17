Sioux Falls Bank To Giveaway 700 Free Turkeys
Thanksgiving is coming up next week and who couldn't use a free turkey?
Reliebank is planning on giving away a total of 700 of them! Oh...and you don't have to be a customer to get one.
Reliebank announced on their Facebook page that … “2020 is a very proud year for us as we celebrate 100 years in business! In honor of 100 years, we want to give away 100 turkeys. Each of our bank locations will be giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to those in the community.”
The turkey giveaways will be on Friday, November 20th from 1-3 pm at:
- Estelline Reliabank
211 N Main Street
Estelline, SD
- Hayti Reliabank
117 Main Avenue
Hayti, SD
- Hazel Reliabank
11 West William
Hazel, SD
The turkey giveaway will continue on Saturday, November 21st from 12:30-1:30 pm at:
- Watertown Reliabank
1401 4th Street NE
Watertown, SD
- Watertown Reliabank
830 10th St SW
Watertown, SD
- Hartford Reliabank
304 W Hwy 38, Suite 142
Hartford, SD
- Sioux Falls Reliabank
608 W 86th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
- Tea Reliabank
720 Kevin drive
Tea, SD
Reliabank celebrating 100 year anniversary by giving away 700 turkeys! That is just Turkeyrific!
