Sioux Falls Bank To Giveaway 700 Free Turkeys

Turkeys - Ben Davis

Thanksgiving is coming up next week and who couldn't use a free turkey?

Reliebank is planning on giving away a total of 700 of them! Oh...and you don't have to be a customer to get one.

Reliebank announced on their Facebook page that … “2020 is a very proud year for us as we celebrate 100 years in business! In honor of 100 years, we want to give away 100 turkeys. Each of our bank locations will be giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to those in the community.”

Reliabank Facebook

The turkey giveaways will be on Friday, November 20th from 1-3 pm at:

  • Estelline Reliabank
    211 N Main Street
    Estelline, SD
  • Hayti Reliabank
    117 Main Avenue
    Hayti, SD
  • Hazel Reliabank
    11 West William
    Hazel, SD

The turkey giveaway will continue on Saturday, November 21st from 12:30-1:30 pm at:

  • Watertown Reliabank
    1401 4th Street NE
    Watertown, SD
  • Watertown Reliabank
    830 10th St SW
    Watertown, SD
  • Hartford Reliabank
    304 W Hwy 38, Suite 142
    Hartford, SD
  • Sioux Falls Reliabank
    608 W 86th Street
    Sioux Falls, SD
  • Tea Reliabank
    720 Kevin drive
    Tea, SD

Reliabank celebrating 100 year anniversary by giving away 700 turkeys! That is just Turkeyrific!

