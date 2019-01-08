Sioux Falls Avera Has Launched New ‘Farmer’s Stress Hotline’

It has been a very tumultuous time for farmers in South Dakota and around the nation. With the US-China trade war and imposed tariffs, farmers have been experiencing low livestock and grain prices.

Pricing along with many other factors could lead to seemingly unmanageable stress on South Dakota farmers

Now there is a new service available for people in the agriculture industry who are facing stressful times. Avera Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls has announced it's new Farmer's Stress Hotline. The new hotline went live one Tuesday (January 8).

The new service is available to any farmers, ranchers, and their family’s who would like to seek out some help. KSFY TV is reporting that the line is staffed by trained counselors to help people in the agricultural community navigate difficult times. These counselors specialize in mental health care in the rural population.

The hotline is free, and available 24/7. The phone number is 800-691-4336.