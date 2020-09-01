Sioux Falls Avera Chosen For COVID-19 Drug Trials

Sioux Falls Avera Health was chosen to help with finding ways to treat and prevent COVID-19. Avera made this important announcement on Tuesday morning.

Chief Clinical Research Officer of the Avera Center for Pediatric and Community Research, Amy Elliott said in a statement that “COVID-19 has created two tremendous medical needs in the areas of treatment and prevention. That’s why we’ve chosen to participate in these trials. We’re not just looking at finding effective treatments, but also whether we can prevent people who have recently been exposed from getting sick."

Avera states that they will participate in three Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies evaluating whether a combination of two lab-made antibodies can not only treat but prevent SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The clinical trials will focus on three different patient groups:

People hospitalized with COVID-19, evaluating if it can stop the progression of the disease.

People diagnosed with COVID-19 but not hospitalized, evaluating if the combination of antibodies can stop the progression of the disease.

People who were exposed to someone with COVID-19, evaluating if it will decrease symptom severity or even prevent the disease altogether.

These studies are sponsored by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eligible participants must be 18 years or older and live in the Sioux Falls area. Call 605-504-3154 if you think you or a family member may meet the criteria for one of these studies.