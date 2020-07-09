The University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University football teams have both been ranked in the College Football American DII Preseason Top 30 rankings.

USF is ranked 23rd heading into the 2020 season. Following an 8-4 2019 season, the Cougars return 18 starters and 44 letter winners for this upcoming season. USF is scheduled to open the season on Thursday, September 10 at Minot State.

After a 9-3 campaign in 2019, the Augustana Vikings also see themselves ranked in the College Football American Preseason Top 30 rankings at 29. Augustana has a strong core of athletes returning to the roster in 2020 including three NSIC First-Team and Second-Team selections. The Vikings are scheduled to start play on the road at UMary on Saturday, September 12.

USF and Augustana will play its annual Key to the City game on Saturday, October 3. This year's game will be played at USF. Since 2012, USF holds a 6-2 advantage in the series, while Augustana won last year's game 20-13.

2020 College Football America Division II Preseason Top 30

Minnesota State West Florida Valdosta State Ferris State Slippery Rock Lenoir-Rhyne Notre Dame (OH) Colorado Mines Northwest Missouri State Texas A&M-Commerce CSU-Pueblo Ouachita Baptist Central Missouri Indianapolis Shepherd Kutztown Harding Bowie State Wingate Indiana (PA) Truman State Henderson State Sioux Falls Missouri Western Carson-Newman West Chester Lindenwood Tiffin Augustana (SD) Miles