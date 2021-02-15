Sioux Falls Area Sets Record For Cold Temps

This Presidents Day is going to be remembered in the Sioux Falls area as the coldest one on record. We are seeing some of the bitterest cold weather that we have ever seen for a long time. Some records are falling along with the temps.

Dakota News Now Meteorologist Aaron Doudna says, “We set a new record low temperature for today of -26 the old record was -21 set in 1909. On Saturday, we set a record cold high temperature. We only hit 1 on Saturday. The old record was 2 set back in 1905 and in 2020.”

Here is the current forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

Washington's Birthday: Sunny and cold, with a high near -5. Wind chill values as low as -26. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around -22. Wind chill values as low as -35. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -1. Wind chill values as low as -37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of flurries before midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -19. South southeast wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 9. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.