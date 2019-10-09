Sioux Falls Area Prepares For Freezing Rain, Snow, Cold, & Wind

What a difference a day is going to make in the Sioux Falls tri-state area. +71 degrees for the high temp today. Only +35 for the high temp on Friday.

And you don't have to go far west on I-90 and you'll run into Winter Storm Warnings. Folks in central and westerner South Dakota are expecting 10 to 12 inches of snow.

KSFY TV

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is saying we could be seeing rain, thunderstorms, freezing rain, snow, and big wind. So enjoy today!

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3:00 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5:00 am. Cloudy, with a low around 52. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10:00 am, then showers between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4:00 pm. Temperature falling to around 41 by 5:00 pm. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 5:00 am, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday: A chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 9:00 am, then a chance of snow showers between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3:00 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1:00 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.