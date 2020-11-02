Sioux Falls Area Metro To Offer Free Rides On Election Day

This election year is expected to be the biggest one to date in America's history. Since there are many people planning to vote, the City of Sioux Falls is making this civic duty commute a little easier for residents.

In a recent press release, the City of Sioux Falls announced that voters will be able to travel to the polling booths through the Sioux Falls Area Metro (SAM) buses for free.

That's right. Sioux Falls Area Metro is waving its bus fares on Tuesday, November 3rd. "The whole system, both fixed route and paratransit, will be free on Election Day. To see a list of fixed routes and schedules, visit the Sioux Area Metro website for more information," states the city's press release.

Polling locations in the City of Sioux Falls are open from 7 AM until 7 PM.

Obviously, we are living in the "new normal" world of COVID-19. Sioux Falls Area Metro is still encouraging all its riders to follow the operating procedures based on recommendations from the CDC guidelines. This includes practicing social distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart from the bus drivers and other riders, wearing a face mask or covering on all the buses, and staying home if you feel sick or are experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms.

If you have any questions about Election Day such as your polling location or the ballot itself, the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office has created the Voter Information Portal . This website allows registered voters in the state to view a sample ballot as well as confirm their current address, voting precinct, and their polling location.